Browning (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
After missing the first two practices to open Week 17 prep before logging a limited session Friday due to a back issue, Browning ultimately won't dress for Sunday's contest versus Kansas City. With six other Broncos' linebackers currently on injured reserve, Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Jonathon Cooper are slated to start this weekend.
