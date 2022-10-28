Browning (hip) has been ruled out for the Broncos' Week 8 matchup with the Jaguars.
Browning will miss Sunday's contest, but that doesn't come as a surprise considering he is expected to miss multiple weeks while nursing a hip injury. In his absence, Jonathan Cooper will likely step into a starting role at weakside linebacker.
