Browning (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game at Kansas City, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
After being designated to return from the PUP list a week ago, Browning will now have to wait at least one more week before returning to game action. His next shot to suit up will come in Week 7 versus Green Bay.
