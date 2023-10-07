The Broncos won't activate Browning (knee) off the PUP list this week, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Browning was designated to return from the PUP list Wednesday and subsequently logged a trio of limited practice sessions, but he won't be activated for Sunday's contest versus the Jets. Denver has a short turnaround with a Week 6 Thursday's Night Football game in Kansas City, and that will be Browning's next opportunity to make his season debut.