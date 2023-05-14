DeNucci signed a contract with the Broncos on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DiNucci most recently played for Seattle in the XFL, where he led the league in passing with 2,671 yards in 10 contests. The 26-year-old previously spent time in the NFL with the Cowboys, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 Draft. With Russell Wilson firmly in place as the starter and offseason addition, Jarrett Stidham expected to hold down the No. 2 role, DiNucci will likely have an uphill battle to make the team's 53-man roster.