Powers is in line to sign a four-year deal with the Broncos worth $52 million, with $28.5 guaranteed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Powers had a strong 2022 campaign in his fourth year in the league with the Ravens. The 26-year-old started all 17 games for the team, which was a first in his career. He should start at left or right guard for Denver in 2023.