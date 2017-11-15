Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Catchless in loss
Fowler (ankle) was targeted once and didn't record a catch during Denver's 41-16 loss to New England.
Whether it's been a sore ankle or a recent case of the drops, Fowler has been phased out of Denver's offense lately, with three targets and no catches over the past two weeks. For perspective, Fowler had three or more targets in six of Denver's first seven games of the season. In seems as though Cody Latimer has pushed past the Michigan State product, with 47 offensive snaps on Sunday as compared to Fowler's 18.
