Fowler (concussion) is active Sunday for the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Bills.

Fowler was removed from last week's game against the Cowboys when he staggered to the ground shortly after getting up from a head-first collision with the field turf. Despite the scary-looking nature of the incident and a lack of practice time this week, Fowler passed through all phases of the NFL's concussion protocol and looks primed to reprise his role as the club's No. 3 wideout. Fowler has two touchdowns to his name already, but with only four catches for 29 yards on seven targets, his fantasy outlook is still fairly dim.

