Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Clears concussion protocol
Fowler was cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos reports.
Fowler remains questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bills, but clearing the concussion protocol was essentially the final hurdle to cross in the recovery from his head injury, so he figures to be available for Week 3. A final call on his status will be made at some point Sunday morning.
