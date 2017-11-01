Fowler caught two of six passes for 35 yards in Monday's 29-19 loss in Kansas City.

Trevor Siemian floated a ball to a wide open Fowler in the end zone late in the third quarter only to see it slip through Fowler's hands. Denver had to settle for a field goal. Fowler has seen a whopping 14 targets in place of Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) over the past nine quarters. Sanders warmed up on Monday and should be back soon. While it would probably mean a drop in targets for Fowler, Sanders' return might be a positive for Fowler as those fewer targets would likely come against lesser defenders.