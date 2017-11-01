Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Drops crucial pass
Fowler caught two of six passes for 35 yards in Monday's 29-19 loss in Kansas City.
Trevor Siemian floated a ball to a wide open Fowler in the end zone late in the third quarter only to see it slip through Fowler's hands. Denver had to settle for a field goal. Fowler has seen a whopping 14 targets in place of Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) over the past nine quarters. Sanders warmed up on Monday and should be back soon. While it would probably mean a drop in targets for Fowler, Sanders' return might be a positive for Fowler as those fewer targets would likely come against lesser defenders.
More News
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Nabs five passes in loss•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Set for starting role•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Sees season-high eight targets•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Tallies 35 yards in win•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Snags four passes in Buffalo•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...