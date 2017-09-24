Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Expected to play Sunday
Fowler (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against Buffalo, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Fowler suffered his concussion last Sunday against the Cowboys, and while he was unable to practice much this week, he was cleared through the league's concussion protocol Saturday, clearing the way for his return.
