Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Finds the end zone
Fowler caught three of four targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Oakland.
Fowler broke up the seam for a 22-yard touchdown late in the game with quarterback Trevor Siemian in for the injured Paxton Lynch. Siemian looks to be getting the start in Lynch's stead this week, reuniting what was a solid Siemian-Fowler connection earlier in the season. It'll be interesting to see how that dynamic has changed since Fowler's demotion to the No. 4 role. Despite his best statistical game in over a month, Fowler still saw just 17 offensive snaps on Sunday -- 19 fewer than No. 3 target Cody Latimer.
