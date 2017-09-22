Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Gets on field Friday
Fowler (concussion) was spotted at Friday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Fowler missed the previous two days of workouts while recovering from his concussion, but with him present for Friday's session, he will have a chance to take the field in Week 3.
