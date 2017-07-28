Fowler, per teammate Emmanuel Sanders, is currently Denver's No. 3 receiver, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports

A fractured elbow suffered during the preseason prevented Fowler from taking the next step forward in his career during 2016. That makes it easy to forget how valuable Fowler was toward the tail-end of the Broncos' Super Bowl run - including a key third-down conversion late in the Divisional Round contest against Pittsburgh. Fowler, at well over 200 pounds, isn't necessarily your prototypical, shifty slotman, but his size and toughness make him a force up the seam. While rookie speedsters Carlos Henderson and Isaiah McKenzie certainly have the ability to leapfrog Fowler between now and the regular season, Fowler has a big leg up mentally, having played in a similar system as Mike McCoy's under Adam Gase in 2014.