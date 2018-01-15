Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Has uneven 2017
Fowler ended 2017 with 29 receptions on 56 targets for 350 yards and three touchdowns.
Fowler enjoyed career highs across the board, but it's fair to wonder what could have been with some better play both by Fowler and the quarterbacks he was catching passes from. He opened the season with a two-touchdown game, but proceeded to have a case of the drops push him down the depth chart. He nabbed a grand total of five catches from Weeks 9 through 16 before a four-catch season finale, a product of Cody Latimer and Emmanuel Sanders being held out. Fowler could be retained on the relative cheap as a restricted free agent in 2018, but with a youth movement likely coming in Denver, it's worth wondering whether the team will cut its losses on a player that once appeared to be a pretty solid No. 3 option.
