Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Misses practice Wednesday
Fowler (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Fowler did not haul in either of his two targets (over the course of 25 snaps) in Week 9's loss to the Eagles, with his fantasy upside now waning due to the return to action this past Sunday of fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders.
