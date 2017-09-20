Fowler (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Fowler turned three targets into a pair of touchdowns Week 1, and then exited early due to a concussion in Sunday's 42-17 win over the Cowboys. Cody Latimer took over as the No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game, and he'll likely do the same if Fowler isn't ready for Week 3 in Buffalo. Week 1 aside, the Denver passing game remains highly reliant on its top two wideouts, Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders.