Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Misses practice with concussion
Fowler (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Fowler turned three targets into a pair of touchdowns Week 1, and then exited early due to a concussion in Sunday's 42-17 win over the Cowboys. Cody Latimer took over as the No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game, and he'll likely do the same if Fowler isn't ready for Week 3 in Buffalo. Week 1 aside, the Denver passing game remains highly reliant on its top two wideouts, Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders.
More News
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Exits with concussion•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Snatches two TDs in Week 1 win•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Has early jump on No. 3 job•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Signs ERFA tender•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Fails to keep up momentum in 2016•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Active Sunday•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...