Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Nabs five passes in loss
Fowler caught all five of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Chargers.
Fowler responded reasonably well to the challenge of starting in place of Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), but the rest of the offense suffered as Los Angeles doubled Demaryius Thomas, stacked the box and tried to get players like Fowler to beat them. Fowler might actually be better off with Sanders in the line up as it forces teams' lesser defenders to shadow him. How soon that might be is unclear as Sanders is day to day. Either way, he faces a slightly easier task on Monday against a bottom-five Chiefs pass defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Set for starting role•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Sees season-high eight targets•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Tallies 35 yards in win•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Snags four passes in Buffalo•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...