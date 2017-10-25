Fowler caught all five of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Chargers.

Fowler responded reasonably well to the challenge of starting in place of Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), but the rest of the offense suffered as Los Angeles doubled Demaryius Thomas, stacked the box and tried to get players like Fowler to beat them. Fowler might actually be better off with Sanders in the line up as it forces teams' lesser defenders to shadow him. How soon that might be is unclear as Sanders is day to day. Either way, he faces a slightly easier task on Monday against a bottom-five Chiefs pass defense.