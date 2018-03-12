Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Non-tendered
Fowler didn't receive a restricted free agent tender and thus will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday unless he re-signs with the Broncos before that time, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The Broncs may hope to sign Fowler for less than the minimum RFA tender, but it's also quite possible they're just looking to go in another direction. Regardless of where he ends up, Fowler will have a tough time matching his role from last season, when he set personal bests across the board with 29 catches for 350 yards and three touchdowns on 56 targets. His poor efficiency marks -- 51.7-percent catch rate, 6.3 yards per target -- suggest he was a bit overmatched as a No. 3 receiver.
