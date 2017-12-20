Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Not targeted, again
Fowler was not targeted during Denver' 25-13 win over Indianapolis.
In the course of a few days, the Broncos managed to string together the team's first two wins since early October, but Fowler did not play a featured role -- or even see a pass thrown his way -- in either contest. The third-year receiver struggled with a case of the drops earlier in the season and has seen his role reduced, nabbing multiple passes just once since Halloween. Denver's formula during its two-game winning streak has been to remain stout on defense and to play keep-away by running the ball. Look for Denver to continue with that plan as the season concludes, much to Fowler's detriment.
