Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Opportunity knocks in Week 16
Fowler and Jordan Taylor are in line to see increased playing time Sunday against Washington, with both Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (thigh) downgraded to out this week, the Denver Post reports.
Fowler, who has caught 25 passes for 294 yards and three TDs in 14 games to date, is an option for those scrambling to replace either Sanders or Latimer, but it has yet to be solidified whether he'll be catching passes from Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch (ankle) on Sunday.
