Fowler (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Like top receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), Fowler failed to practice Wednesday before increasing his involvement a day later. Both players don't look to be in any serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Patriots, but Fowler won't offer nearly as much fantasy intrigue as Thomas nor Emmanuel Sanders, who returned from a two-game absence to play in the Week 9 loss to the Eagles.