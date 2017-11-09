Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Puts in limited practice Thursday
Fowler (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Like top receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), Fowler failed to practice Wednesday before increasing his involvement a day later. Both players don't look to be in any serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Patriots, but Fowler won't offer nearly as much fantasy intrigue as Thomas nor Emmanuel Sanders, who returned from a two-game absence to play in the Week 9 loss to the Eagles.
More News
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Drops crucial pass•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Nabs five passes in loss•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Set for starting role•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Sees season-high eight targets•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Tallies 35 yards in win•
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...