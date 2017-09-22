Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Questionable for Sunday
Fowler (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Buffalo, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
As long as Fowler is embedded in the concussion protocol, he won't be a candidate for game action. That said, his questionable listing has left some wiggle room for active status Sunday. If he's unable to ditch concussion symptoms, though, some combination of Isaiah McKenzie and Cody Latimer will log time as the No. 3 wide receiver.
