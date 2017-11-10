Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Ready to play Sunday
Fowler (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Fowler followed a DNP/limited/full practice regimen this week, the latter of which cleared up any question about his ability to play this weekend. So far this season, he's earned the third-most targets (37) among Broncos skill-position players, but his mark of 5.9 YPT isn't anything to write home about.
