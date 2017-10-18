Fowler was targeted eight times, recording three catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss.

Three of Fowler's targets came in the fourth quarter after Emmanuel Sanders went down with an ankle sprain, and he ended up leading the team's receivers with 61 offensive snaps. There should be more where that came from this week against the Chargers. Sanders and rookie Isaiah McKenzie are already ruled out, and Demaryius Thomas spent much of the Giants game hobbled having narrowly avoided his own leg injury. Look for Fowler to see starter-level targets.