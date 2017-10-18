Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Set for starting role
Fowler is expected to join the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.
Denver's No. 3 receiver for the first five weeks of the season, Fowler hasn't exactly been efficient with his limited opportunities, catching 13 of 24 passes for 140 yards (5.8 per target) and a pair of scores. Both touchdowns came in Week 1 against the Chargers, and he did draw a season-high eight targets (catching just three for 21 yards) in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants. With Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie both sidelined by ankle injuries, Fowler likely will step in as the No. 2 receiver Sunday in Los Angeles. However, Demaryius Thomas (leg) figures to gobble up targets, assuming his own injury is confirmed to be minor.
