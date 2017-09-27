Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Snags four passes in Buffalo
Fowler caught four of seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss in Buffalo.
The Broncos went hunting for slot receivers in the draft this past spring, but it's been Fowler that has stepped up into the role of slot receiver behind Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. Fowler's two-score Week 1 likely was more exception than rule, but with a tight-end by committee approach, people can expect similar usage out of Fowler as they might from another team's top tight end. In fact, Fowler's 48 offensive snaps Sunday were at least nine more than any Broncos tight end.
