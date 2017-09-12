Fowler caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's win over the Chargers.

The 26-year-old receiver was easy to overlook this summer after missing all of 2016 after a preseason elbow injury ended his season. However, Fowler made a number of big plays for the Broncos during their Super Bowl run two years ago, and he made a huge impact again Monday. He's unlikely to see too many looks in the passing game with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders locked in as the primary targets, but Fowler's definitely a potential deep-league add and receiver to watch in all settings.