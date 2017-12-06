Fowler caught one of four targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 35-9 loss in Miami.

Fowler snapped his nine-game scoreless streak last week in what was his best statistical performance since the end of October. He fell back down to earth on Sunday with just one catch, the fifth time in his last six games in which he was held to two or fewer catches. Fowler is still paying for his bout with midseason drops as the young slot man remains Denver's No. 4 option. He was on the field for 50 percent of Denver's special-teams plays on Sunday, but just 26 percent of its offensive snaps.