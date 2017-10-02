Fowler nabbed both of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Oakland.

Both of Fowler's catches came on the Broncos' second drive of the game and set up the team's lone touchdown of the contest. After two hot weeks to start the season, Denver's offense has sputtered in many of the same ways it did last season, especially in the red zone. Head coach Vance Joseph said after the game that the Raiders' conservative shell coverage forced the Broncos to run it more than planned. Even if that is the case, Fowler is a tough start at this point after scoring twice in Denver's opener.