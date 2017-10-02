Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Tallies 35 yards in win
Fowler nabbed both of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Oakland.
Both of Fowler's catches came on the Broncos' second drive of the game and set up the team's lone touchdown of the contest. After two hot weeks to start the season, Denver's offense has sputtered in many of the same ways it did last season, especially in the red zone. Head coach Vance Joseph said after the game that the Raiders' conservative shell coverage forced the Broncos to run it more than planned. Even if that is the case, Fowler is a tough start at this point after scoring twice in Denver's opener.
More News
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Snags four passes in Buffalo•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Gets on field Friday•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...