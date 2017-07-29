Broncos' Bernard Pierce: Dealing with hamstring injury
Pierce is expected to miss a few days of practice due to a hamstring injury, Mike Klis of 9News reports.
PIerce signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos in January after spending the year on the injured reserve. The severity of his hamstring injury is unknown, but he figures to be cautious in order to avoid a lingering issue. However, he is competing for a role providing depth at running back on the final roster, so a return sooner than later will be in his best interest.
