Pierce (hamstring) has yet to return to Broncos' practice, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' team website reports.

After spending the majority of 2016 on the injured reserve, Pierce signed a reserve/future contract with the team during the offseason. It is unclear when Pierce suffered the hamstring injury, but it has kept him absent from the first three weeks of training camp. At this point, he figures to have a tough time earning a spot on the final roster.