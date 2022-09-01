Broncos GM George Paton said Tuesday that he feels Turner "is right on track" to start against the Seahawks on Aug. 12, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Turner has been sidelined with a knee injury throughout much of the offseason that forced him to sit out the entirety of the team's preseason schedule as well. The 30-year-old offensive lineman started 43 regular-season games at multiple positions over the past three seasons with Green Bay, and he should likely slot in at right tackle when healthy with the Broncos' starting unit in 2022.