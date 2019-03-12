Broncos' Billy Turner: Lands in Green Bay
Turner intends to sign a four-year, $28 million contract with the Packers that includes $11 million guaranteed in year one, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Turner showcased his versatility while starting 11 games with the Broncos last season, with four starts at right tackle and seven starts at left guard. It remains to be seen exactly how the 27-year-old lineman will be used in new head coach Matt LaFleur's zone blocking running scheme, but Green Bay's most glaring need is at right guard.
