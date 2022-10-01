site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Billy Turner: Out against Raiders
RotoWire Staff
Turner (knee) will not play in Sunday's game agasint the Raiders.
Turner's still waiting to make his season debut. His next opportunity will come in Week 5 against the Colts.
