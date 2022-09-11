Turner (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Seattle, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

Turner's knee injury stems back to late last season as a member of the Packers, who eventually cut him with a failed physical designation in March. He latched on with the Broncos shortly thereafter, but he was unable to take part in on-field work until mid-August. After three consecutive limit sessions during Week 1 prep, the availability of the team's starting right guard for the opener appears as if it'll come down to a game-time decision.