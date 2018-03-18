Turner (hand) was re-signed by the Broncos on Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.

Turner has been a depth lineman for Denver, but he was filling in as a starter at right tackle when he had his 2017 season cut short due to a hand injury. With the Broncos o-line in flux early in the free-agent portion of the offseason, Turner is expected to compete for a starting job at either guard or tackle.