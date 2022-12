Turner (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Turner has been sidelined on IR since suffering a knee injury Week 10 against Tennessee. The right tackle will now have a 21-day window to return to practice before he has to be restored to the active roster, or else he'll revert to IR for the rest of the season. Turner's first chance to suit up again will come Sunday versus Arizona.