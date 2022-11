The Broncos placed Turner (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Turner suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans, and he'll now miss at least the next four games as a result of being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 310-pounder had already missed Denver's first four games in 2022 due to a knee issue, but either Tom Compton or Cameron Fleming (quadriceps) are slated to replace Turner at right tackle for the time being.