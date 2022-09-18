site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Billy Turner: Still not ready
By
RotoWire Staff
Turner (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Turner was able to practice in full earlier in the week, but he'll get another week to fully recover. He'll now work to be ready for Week 3, when the Broncos host the 49ers.
