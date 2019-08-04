Winn suffered a partially torn triceps that will likely require surgery, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Winn was already placed on injured reserve by the Broncos on Saturday, and this news suggests he may not be able to return following the eight games he'll sit out during the regular season. The team will likely update whether or not Winn will receive surgery, but at this point, his entire 2019 season seems to be in jeopardy.

