Winn (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Winn last saw the field in 2016 for Denver in a rotational role, logging 19 total tackles and a fumble recovery over 16 games. The 30-year-old missed the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL and sat out of 2018 to complete his rehabilitation. When healthy, Winn will likely be limited to another depth role for the Broncos' defensive front.

