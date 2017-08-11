Broncos' Billy Winn: Out for season with torn ACL
Winn suffered from a torn ACL in Thursday's preseason game against the Bears and has been ruled out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Broncos expected the worst after Winn was carted off the field Thursday, and the worst is what they got with the backup nose tackle ruled out for the year. With that, Domata Peko is the lone healthy nose tackle Denver currently has on their roster.
