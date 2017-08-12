Play

Winn (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

Winn went down with a torn ACL in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears. The Broncos picked up undrafted rookie defensive tackle Nelson Adams in a corresponding move.

