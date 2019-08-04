Broncos' Billy Winn: Placed on IR
The Broncos placed Winn on injured reserve with an elbow injury Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Winn sustained the injury in the Broncos' preseason opener Thursday. The 30-year-old hasn't seen any regular-season NFL action since the 2016 season, when he recorded 19 total tackles and a fumble recovery over 16 games with Denver.
