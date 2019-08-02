Winn is set to undergo an MRI on Friday after injuring his triceps in Thursday's preseason victory over the Falcons, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos fear that Winn suffered a partially torn triceps, but that will not be confirmed until he undergoes an MRI. If that were the case his season would potentially be in jeopardy. Prior to the injury he projected to once again provide depth on the Broncos' defensive line. Expect an update once more information becomes availaable.