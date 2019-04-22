Broncos' Billy Winn: Signs with Denver
Winn (knee) signed an undisclosed contract with the Broncos on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Winn was previously with the Broncos in 2017, but suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game and hasn't seen the field since. The 30-year-old has racked up 111 tackles (68 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles in 68 career games. If he's fully healthy, Winn will likely add depth to a strong defensive front.
