Winn (knee) signed an undisclosed contract with the Broncos on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Winn was previously with the Broncos in 2017, but suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game and hasn't seen the field since. The 30-year-old has racked up 111 tackles (68 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles in 68 career games. If he's fully healthy, Winn will likely add depth to a strong defensive front.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...