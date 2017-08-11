Broncos' Billy Winn: Taken out on cart
Winn (knee) will not return to Thursday's game against Chicago, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Winn was slated to split time with Domata Peko at nose tackle, but his injury could stall those plans. The 28-year-old is entering his sixth season in the league.
