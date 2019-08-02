Winn will not return to Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons due to an elbow injury, Erich Schubert of the Broncos' official site reports.

Winn appeared in all 16 games with the Broncos as a reserve option in 2018, a role which he appears set to reprise if healthy. The severity of his injury remains undisclosed at this time.

