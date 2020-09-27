Bortles (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Buccaneers.
The veteran just signed Tuesday after Drew Lock suffered a Week 2 shoulder injury that's projected to keep him out several games. However, with only three practice sessions in coordinator Pat Shurmur's offense under his belt, Bortles isn't yet ready to serve as interim starter Jeff Driskel's primary backup, a role that will be filled by Brett Rypien in Week 3.
